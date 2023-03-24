UPDATE: Royal visit to France is cancelled

By Julia Cameron • 24 March 2023 • 12:27

Photo by I T S at Shutterstock

The King who was scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday for a three-day visit will not now be visiting the country which has been hit by mass protests due to pension reforms.

Protestors are angry at President Macron’s decision to raise the pension age from 62 to 64. A million people throughout France have been protesting and this has led to the arrest of more than 450 people spread over 300 demonstrations.

On Thursday in the town of Bordeaux protesters set fire to the town hall doors. But according to Reuters news agency the protests which were held in Paris were generally peaceful with occasional clashes between Police and masked rioters who smashed shop windows, demolished street furniture and attacked a McDonald’s restaurant. A police officer was dragged away from the street when he lost consciousness.

The AP news agency said that police forces used tear gas and were pelted by objects and fireworks. 33 people were arrested.

A Tweet on Thursday by French prime minister, Elisabeth Bourne said “Demonstrating and voicing disagreement is a right. The violence and degradation we have witnessed today is unacceptable. All my gratitude to the police and rescue forces mobilised.”

There are calls for further demonstrations to be held on Tuesday which would have coincided with the royal visit.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/24/king-charles-visit-to-france-postponed-amid-protests