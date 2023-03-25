26-year-old man dies after falling 12 metres on Cala Varques beach in Manacor, Mallorca

By Chris King • 25 March 2023 • 21:07

Image of SAMU061 ambulance. Credit: Twitter@SAMU061IB

A young man was pronounced dead after he fell from a height of around 12 metres on Cala Varques beach in Manacor, Mallorca.

A 26-year-old man died this Saturday, March 25, after he fell approximately 12 metres from the rocks on the beach of Cala Varques, in the municipality of Manacor, on the Balearic island of Mallorca.

As reported to the media by SAMU 061, the incident occurred at around 1:50pm. A sailboat picked up the young man and brought him back to the beach. During the trip, those on board reportedly attempted to resuscitate him by applying cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres.

The SAMU 061 deployed an Advanced Life Support ambulance to the beach, along with another Basic Life Support. In addition, local police officers with a semiautomatic defibrillator (DESA) were dispatched to the location.

A Salvamento Maritimo vessel also attended the incident, together with a Guardia Civil helicopter. Finally, the 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Salvamento Maritimo was in charge of evacuating the body, as reported by europapress.es.

