35-year-old man shot dead during ‘family fight’ in Malaga town of Estepona

By Chris King • 25 March 2023 • 20:10

Image of a National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

A ‘family fight’ in the Malaga town of Estepona resulted in a 35-year-old man being shot and killed.

A 35-year-old man died after being shot during the early hours of this Saturday, March 25, in the Malaga town of Estepona. His death was reportedly the result of a ‘family fight’ between a couple, according to malagahoy.es.

The incident occurred at around 5am at a home located on Camino Vereda de los Frailes. Several neighbours contacted the 112 Emergency Service, informing the operators of a fight between a woman and a man who were presumably a couple. One of them could possibly have been injured insisted the callers.

Immediately, the coordination centre deployed patrols from the National Police and the Local Police of the municipality. A mobile ICU was also dispatched to the location. After attempting to offer assistance to the injured person, the medical personnel confirmed the death of a 35-year-old man at the scene.

At the moment, it is unknown if a third person was present in the property at the time, if there were more injuries, or if there have been any arrests. Meanwhile, the National Police is said to have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the fatal event.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.