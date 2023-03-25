5,000 former convicts pardoned and released back into society after finishing Wagner PMC contracts

By Chris King • 25 March 2023 • 18:37

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin

After finishing their Wagner PMC contracts, more than 5,000 former convicts have been pardoned and released back into society.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder and head of Wagner PMC revealed today, Saturday 25, that after the end of their contracts and work in the battle zones of Ukraine, more than 5,000 former convicts have been pardoned so far.



In an audio message, he responded to a question from the editors of Mos News that had been posted on the message board of the Telegram channel of his Concorde press service: “At the moment, the contract with Wagner PMC has ended and more than 5,000 people have been released on a pardon”, told them.

According to the boss of the notorious mercenary army, the percentage of persons who committed a second crime within a month of their release back into society was 0.31 per cent. That figure, Prighozin claimed, is “ten to twenty times less than the standard figures before the SVO”.

Prigozhin stressed that those who did re-offend and commit crimes mainly injured people who opposed the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine and “showed favour towards the Kyiv regime”.

The Wagner chief insisted that by recruiting these ex-cons and training them in his organisation, he has helped to reduce crime in Russia by 10 times. Their experience with him has rehabilitated the former prisoners better than the USSR did by “shoeing the pioneers and October revolutionaries”, as reported by tass.ru.

