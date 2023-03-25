Anarchy in France as rioters torch police vehicles and make threats against King Charles.

By John Ensor • 25 March 2023 • 15:55

Riots show no sign of stopping. Alexandra Michailidis/Shutterstock

An out-of-control mob used Molotov cocktails in France today as rioting continued. Thousands gathered illegally and clashed with heavily armed officers on Saturday March 25 at Sainte-Soline, near Poitiers, reports The Daily Mail.

An estimated 6,000 turned up to the protest against the deployment of a new water-storage centre, as well as President Macron’s controversial retirement age bill.

‘Police have completely lost control,’ said one of the demonstrators, ‘Vehicles have been set on fire using Molotov cocktails, and officers are running away while firing tear gas canisters at us.’

A police spokesman explained, ‘Explosives are being used against us, and we are trying to bring the situation under control. ‘There are radicals in the crowd who are trying to severely injure the forces of law and order.’

After more than a week of intense social disorder across France, Mr Macron was forced to cancel the visit of King Charles.

Threats made against the visiting king included the words ‘Death to the King’- a macabre message in bright red graffiti on Place de la Concorde, where Louis and his wife were killed.

Another scrawled message read ‘Charles III do you know the guillotine?’

Leader of the opposition Republicans party, Eric Ciotti said the chaotic security situation was a national embarrassment.

‘What an image for our country, which is not even able to ensure the security of a head of state’.

The state visit was aimed at further strengthening ties between Britain and its continental neighbour using the ‘soft diplomacy’ deployed by members of the royal family.

A spokesperson said, ‘It is a real frustration and I think until the last minute the president wanted to maintain the visit.

‘It is true that the dinner in Versailles would not have given a good image while there is unrest in France.’

