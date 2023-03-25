Big Eyes NFT Token gains traction and outpace Shiba Inu and Baby Doge in Meme Space

By EWN • 25 March 2023 • 10:30

The emergence of meme coins in the cryptocurrency market has been a noteworthy and radical shift in the crypto market. Many followed Dogecoin (DOGE), seeing it as its main rival. With the intention of as a parody version of crypto like Bitcoin, meme coin holds valuable assets and use cases. New meme entry Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently enjoying the hottest crypto presale of recent times and expects to be a huge success when it launches on cryptocurrency exchanges. The presale started in September 2022 and has sold over $30 million worth of tokens in just 11 stages. Continue reading to learn about Big Eyes’ prospects and how it is expected to surpass Shiba Inu and Baby Dogecoin.

Big Eyes Gaining Momentum

The current project, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is capturing the hearts of all meme fans. In contrast to other meme coins, Big Eyes Coin intends to be a long-term investment focusing on stability and growth. The team behind Big Eyes Coin is made up of seasoned programmers, marketing specialists, and money managers who have a thorough understanding of the cryptocurrency market and the potential of meme coins.

Big Eyes is expanding community that offers its members an array of captivating benefits. Big Eyes Coin places a high priority on supporting the DeFi community. One of the many advantages and rewards that Big Eyes Coin offers its customers is the elimination of tax liabilities. There will be educational material, live events, community gatherings, NFTs, and charitable causes, within the crypto community.

Big Eyes NFT Hype As BIG As Its Presale Record

Big Eyes Coin will introduce and make available to its exclusive NFT community a collection of fabulous NFTs with cat themes. Sushi Crew members will get rewards for participating in NFTs, having fun, and consuming fish-related items. BIG hopes its NFT collection to grow into one of the largest NFT initiatives to enable holders to freely buy and trade.

BIG’s Record Presale

The cryptocurrency community is in awe of the presale numbers Big Eyes raised. Currently, in its 12th presale phase, BIG has raised $31.97 million and is on track to reach $35 million in the coming days. This increase in presale funds is the result of the community’s strategy for differentiating the meme coin from its competitors through real-time applications in DeFi and giving back to the community. Additionally, because the cat-themed cryptocurrency cares about conserving the oceans, 5% of its entire token supply is set aside for charitable donations to support the preservation of marine life.

Dogecoin Paving the Way For Shiba Inu and Baby Doge

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a popular meme coin that functions as Dogecoin’s rival on the Ethereum network. This meme coin gained popularity and value quickly as a community of investors was drawn in by its cute appeal and headlines and tweets from notable individuals like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin. The proof of stake protocol used by the Shiba Inu (SHIB) network is more energy-efficient than the proof of work protocol. The protocol allows users to stake their assets in exchange for token rewards, which helps to increase the security of the platform.

As a playful, encouraging, and educational offshoot of the well-liked Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency, Baby Dogecoin (BABYDOGE) was introduced in 2021 as a Binance-based meme coin. Since then, it has been actively engaged in numerous charitable endeavours, making cryptocurrency accessible to all and providing care for dogs. Additionally, the token hopes to develop into a top-tier medium of exchange. The network’s recognisable speed is a result of the proof-of-stake protocol it uses to operate. With the addition of NFTs, a wallet system, and crypto cards for online functionality, Baby Dogecoin will eventually be improved.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido