Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has confirmed the death of his eldest son Nick at the age of 43, who had been battling gastric cancer.

In a video posted online this afternoon, Saturday, March 25, the legendary composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber announced the sad death of his eldest son Nicholas. The 43-year-old had been battling gastric cancer and was recently moved into a hospice.

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time”, Sir Andrew said.

The composer posted a video message on Instagram earlier this week saying that his son had been moved to the hospice: “I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He’s now been moved into a hospice and he’s battling away”.

“I think he’s over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he’s got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We’re all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think”, he continued.

“I’m going to go see Nick in a minute and I’m going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I’ve had for him from everywhere all around the world”, Sir Andrew added.

In 2021, Nicholas scored his father’s original cast album for ‘Cinderella, which earned him a Grammy nomination. Sir Andrew has been tasked by King Charles with composing a new anthem for his Coronation this July.

