Craig Charles rushed to hospital after mystery illness strikes live on air

By John Ensor • 25 March 2023 • 8:13

Health scare for Craig Charles. image: wikimedia commons

A mystery ailment struck Craig Charles live on air while he was presenting his radio show Funk and Soul on Wednesday, as reported by The Daily Mail

Radio presenter and former Red Dwarf actor Charles, 58, was rushed to hospital after he lost the use of his hands, leaving him unable to even hold a pen. Despite being in terrible pain he managed to complete the show. He was rushed to hospital later that evening by his wife Jackie.

Mr Charles was back on air by Friday and told listeners, ‘My hands couldn’t grip the pen and my fingers were tingling,’

‘I had a pain in the right side of me (sic) shoulder going up my neck and into the back of my head’.

During the broadcast, the producer knew there was something wrong and asked, ‘Are you okay?’ Charles replied, ‘Not really, but we’ll get through the show.’

On arriving at hospital he was given an ECG (electrocardiogram) to rule out heart problems and then spent the next 24 hours receiving further tests.

Despite a five-hour wait for treatment at Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester he announced on air, ‘This is no disrespect or no criticism of they were brilliant, they were professional, they were caring, they were dedicated’.

Craig and his wife Jackie attempted to get some sleep on a single trolley before they were awoken by a fellow patient ‘screaming because he’d dislocated his shoulder’.

Charles continued, ‘So nearly 24 hours in the hospital and they still don’t know what’s wrong with me but at least I’m not dying yet’.

Recently it was reported that channel 4 is taking Charles’ gameshow Moneybags off air, coming as a surprise to many fans of the hit show.

