Desperate Putin ‘persuades’ conscripts at the point of a gun.

By John Ensor • 25 March 2023 • 17:24

Russian soldiers forced to stay at frontline. Mojahata Shutterstock.com

Russian commanders are forcing conscript soldiers to remain at the frontline using a brutal tactic used by Stalin’s cruel SMERSH secret police in the Second World War, where soldiers are forced at gunpoint to remain in position, according to The Daily Mail.

In a newly released video, reservists appeal to their president, ‘People are abandoned in the trenches as if homeless and littered with corpses.

‘Retreat-blocking detachments were set up against us and they did not let us out of positions.’

Their message may fall on deaf ears as all the evidence shows that Putin approves of the so-called ‘meat-grinder’ tactics.

They also explain how Russian state media is lying over supposed successes in the war.

‘We are in danger. . . This is the village of Vodiane near Donetsk, where our media say that we are advancing successfully.

‘In fact, this is not true… There are very, very big losses here.

‘We sat under the open fire of mortars and artillery for 14 days. We suffered huge losses, 34 wounded, 22 dead. Our company commander was killed.’

They complained they faced well-equipped Ukrainian troops with machine guns, mortars and tanks with inferior equipment.

The men blamed their deputy commander, Colonel Ilya Ivanov, for ‘giving criminal orders’ and said that at gunpoint he ‘did not let us out of position’.

This is just one of the growing cries for help from despairing Russian soldiers on the frontline.

The video confirms the brutality of Putin’s 19th-century war tactics, using men ‘like meat’ to hold positions no matter how large the losses are, replacing the dead with new recruits as soldiers are maimed or killed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.