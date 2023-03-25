Huge demonstration in Sevilla today

By John Ensor • 25 March 2023 • 14:38

"Public health is in your hands". Credit, Lynda Woodin

‘Public health is in your hands’ this is the message as health services are becoming less accessible to the residents of Andalucia, writes El Pais.

Two years ago, Puebla de los Infantes, a Sevillian municipality of 2,990 were left without a doctor in the afternoons. They have gotten used to being with only one during the summer months when the population doubles, and days ago they were without a paediatrician and no replacement.

Now locals fear being left without an emergency service, the nearest one is 30 kilometres away, where the only route is along a narrow mountain road.

The worrying trend of health services being privatised has created a backlash led by the Marea Blanca (White Tide, a movement that opposes the privatisation of hospitals and community health centres). The strength of feeling has made many take to the streets and protest.

This Saturday March 25, mid-morning will see another 30 buses join them. This is now the second of such protests following the first one held last year on November 26 which brought thousands of people together.

Since then, the situation has not improved, bad news for health professionals and patients alike.

“More money is invested, but the investment does not solve the problems of the system. We must not allow the system to be ineffective with what is invested”, says Marta García, a family doctor from Granada.

Sebastián Martín Recio, one of the spokespersons for Mareas Blancas, emphasizes the “growing indignation”, among citizens.

“In humble areas, we are fed up . . . many mothers have to travel by bus with their children,” says one of their spokespersons, who also complains of ” the delay in appointments, of 6 and 7 days, which causes the collapse of the emergencies.”

Marea Blanca’s Martín Recio. goes further. “We are going to take legal action before the contentious-administrative proceedings to have that order annulled.”

