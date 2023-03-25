Live off the land for a healthy and arthritis-friendly diet

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2023 • 20:39

GARLIC: Its properties help to prevent cartilage damage Photo credit: CC/Donovan Govan

AS well as gentle exercise and walking, the right kind of food will always help arthritis and it’s all abundant on the Costas.

Eat cholesterol-busting oily fish like sardines, mackerel and fresh tuna at least once a week. And always cook with olive oil or sunflower oil – worth it despite the price-hike – as they both contribute towards reducing inflammation.

Dark leafy chard (acelgas) is generally around and often grows wild in gardens here once you let it in, while garlic’s diallyl disulfide can help to work against the enzymes in your body that damage cartilage.

