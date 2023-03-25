Live off the land for a healthy and arthritis-friendly diet

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2023 • 20:39
GARLIC: Its properties help to prevent cartilage damage
Photo credit: CC/Donovan Govan
Eat cholesterol-busting oily fish like sardines, mackerel and fresh tuna at least once a week. And always cook with olive oil or sunflower oil – worth it despite the price-hike – as they both contribute towards reducing inflammation.
Dark leafy chard (acelgas) is generally around and often grows wild in gardens here once you let it in, while garlic’s diallyl disulfide can help to work against the enzymes in your body that damage cartilage.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
