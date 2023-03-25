Man killed with horseshoe after argument on train, evidence heard.

By John Ensor • 25 March 2023 • 9:09

Loch Earn/Shutterstock.com

A man’s last moments after he was struck with a horseshoe were recorded on CCTV following an argument over loud music, as reported by My London News.

The incident occurred when Thomas Parker, 24, a golf greenkeeper boarded an Elizabeth Line train with his brother Craig Parker, 27, on their way home from watching an Arsenal game on July 30, 2022. The two brothers got into an argument with Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, and two others over loud music played from a boom box speaker.

The older brother Craig Parker approached the group and asked them to turn the music down. Two off-duty police officers stepped in twice and separated the two groups.

One of the officers Detective Sergeant Keith Bowen told the jury he had just finished a late shift when he got on the crowded train at Ealing Broadway, West London. He was a few feet away when the two groups began shouting “very personal insults” at each other and had to be separated.

Believing that the situation was under control, the two off-duty officers got off the train at Maidenhead. Det Sgt Bowen said: “It was an argument over loud music. The way it ended like that is madness. It was just lots of verbal insults towards each other. I was shocked at how it escalated.”

As the train arrived in Reading, the CCTV evidence showed Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, moving back up the carriage to where the argument had happened. He was clearly seen pulling out a heavy metal horseshoe from his rucksack.

Craig Parker pursued his brother’s killer before the pair were separated by security staff.

Virgo was arrested and handcuffed by PC Aaron Petford, who also found the horseshoe in his bag.

Thomas Parker was pronounced dead at 12.40 am. Virgo, from Slough, has admitted manslaughter and carrying an offensive weapon but denies murder.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.