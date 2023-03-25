Maximise your returns: Add Ethereum, Big Eyes Coin, and Hedera to your Portfolio

By EWN • 25 March 2023 • 11:30

The world of cryptocurrency is an ever-evolving industry, with new projects and coins popping up all the time. However, not all of these projects are created equal, and it can be tough for investors to know where to put their money. That’s where we come in. In this article, we’re going to be looking at three coins that we believe investors should add to their portfolio in 2023: Ethereum (ETH), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Hedera (HBAR). These coins represent a mix of established success and exciting new potential, and we believe they’re poised to deliver some great returns in the coming year.

Ethereum (ETH) and Hedera (HBAR) are two of the most successful cryptocurrencies on the market, while Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a newer player on the scene, but it has all the hallmarks of a coin with incredible potential. This meme-inspired token has had a successful presale and its unique approach has earned it a passionate following. In this article, we’re going to be diving into each of these coins in more detail, exploring their strengths and weaknesses, and looking at why we believe they should be on every investor’s radar in 2023.

Ethereum (ETH): The Backbone Of Decentralised Innovation

Ethereum, also known as ETH, is the blockchain platform that’s changing the game. Founded in 2014, it’s a decentralised and open-source network that has taken the world by storm. Ethereum’s mission is to bring the power of smart contracts to the masses.

Ethereum’s rise to the top has been meteoric. With a market valuation of over $200 billion, it’s the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, right behind Bitcoin. But Ethereum isn’t just a digital currency. It’s a platform that enables the creation of decentralised applications (Dapps) for a wide range of use cases, from gaming to decentralised finance (DeFi).

With the successful implementation of Ethereum 2.0, the platform is poised for even greater growth. This major upgrade introduced a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, making Ethereum faster and more secure.

2023 has been a wild ride for Ethereum so far. It hit an all-time high of over $4,300 in January but experienced a pullback soon after. Despite this, Ethereum remains a top investment option for those looking to diversify their crypto portfolio and take advantage of the growing DeFi space

Hedera (HBAR): Empowering the Decentralised Future

Have you ever heard of a decentralised platform that provides secure and fair applications without relying on energy-intensive mining processes? Meet Hedera (HBAR) – a revolutionary project in the blockchain world. Hedera uses a unique consensus algorithm that operates differently from other blockchain networks, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, providing faster transaction times and increased security.

In terms of competitive advantage, Hedera (HBAR) offers a number of benefits over traditional blockchain networks. For example, it provides faster transaction times and increased security through its unique consensus algorithm, which is designed to prevent malicious actors from tampering with the network.

Investors in Hedera (HBAR) include Digital Currency Group, Coinbase Ventures, and Fidelity Investments, who recognise the potential of this network to revolutionise the way we build applications and transact. With partnerships from major corporations like Google Cloud, Tata Communications, and Nomura Holdings, Hedera (HBAR) is on the rise to bring its technology to a wider audience.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Invest in Innovation with BIG!

Are you ready to join the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) craze? This innovative new token is taking the crypto world by storm, and if you’re not already on board, now is the time to get in on the action. With the presale of BIG hitting an impressive $32 million, it’s clear that this coin is not slowing down anytime soon. In fact, with the buzz surrounding BIG continuing to grow, we may soon be met with a launch date announcement that you won’t want to miss.

But what sets BIG apart from other cryptocurrencies? For starters, it’s built on the reliable and secure Ethereum Network and utilises a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus process to validate transactions. This means that the transactions are verified and processed faster, making BIG a more efficient choice for investors.

And now is the perfect time to invest in BIG, as the deadline for the 200% bonus offer has been extended until Monday, February 20, 2023. This incredible offer means that with every purchase of Big Eyes Coin, you can triple the value of your investment. So, don’t wait any longer, take advantage of this limited-time opportunity and boost your portfolio with BIG.

In conclusion, Big Eyes Coin is a revolutionary new cryptocurrency that offers innovation, efficiency, and a commitment to sustainability. With its impressive presale, the buzz surrounding its launch, and the extended 200% bonus offer, now is the time to get in on the action and be a part of the next big thing in the crypto world. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity, take action now and join the Big Eyes Coin train.

For More Information On Big Eyes Coin (BIG) :

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido