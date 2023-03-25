Panic as police manhunt for Eton gunman continues

By John Ensor • 25 March 2023 • 13:14

Police search for gunman/shutterstock

Police are on the lookout for a gunman seen in the streets of Windsor, close to Eton college. The man wearing a hoodie and a scary Covid face mask pointed a gun at drivers before running off, terrifying the local community, reports The Sun.

An unnamed man in his 70s was the gunman’s first victim, While he was driving on Wednesday March 22 around mid-morning a masked man approached his car.

The driver was threatened with the firearm and heard a bang before driving off.

Luckily, neither the man nor his car were hit in the incident.

In a second incident, another man in his 60s was driving when the suspect “gestured towards him” with the gun.

Leaving the scene, the driver noticed the gunman fleeing in the direction of the River Thames.

Police have yet to establish if the gun is an air weapon or another type of firearm.

Thames Valley Police are looking for a stockily built male, possibly in his thirties between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 11ins tall.

Detective Sergeant William Tippetts said “We understand that this incident will have caused concern for the local community and there was a large police presence locally whilst we carried out enquiries to identify the offender.

“Please be reassured that we are carrying out a thorough investigation into this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“We’d also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the local area, particularly any motorists or cyclists travelling along the Eton Wick Road between 9.30am and 10am, or anyone with personal CCTV or doorbell footage to please check in case it may have captured something that could assist our investigation.”

