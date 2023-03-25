Several homes evacuated after forest fire declared in Valencian municipality of Picassent

By Chris King • 25 March 2023 • 19:09

Image of emergency helicopter operating in Piccasent, valencia. Credit: Twitter@BombersValencia

Firefighters are battling a forest fire that was declared in the Valencian municipality of Picassent.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a forest fire that was declared this Saturday, March 25, in the Valencian Community municipality of Picassent.

As reported by the Generalitat Emergency Coordination Centre on its social networks, what started out as a vegetation fire quickly escalated into being reclassified as a forest fire by 1:30pm. As a result, the residents of several properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Alert Level 1 of the Special Plan Against the Risk of Forest Fires (PEIF) was established due to the proximity of flames to non-forest assets and its possible affectation of forested land.

Three crews from the Valencia Provincial Fire Department Consortium were initially deployed. They were joined by three units from the Generalitat’s forest fire service, three fire appliances, two air vehicles, two environmental agents, a forestry prevention unit, a forestry technician, and an SVB ambulance.

🔥El Centre de Coordinació d'Emergències rep avís d'un incendi de vegetació a Picassent. Mitjans mobilitzats: ➡️2 dotacions de @BombersValencia

➡️1 mitjà aeri

➡️2 agents mediambientals

➡️1 unitat de prevenció forestal — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 25, 2023

PEIF alert level 1 is established when an emergency situation caused by one or several forest fires may seriously affect forest assets. It also applies when there is a danger of it affecting the population and non-forest assets, for which extinction may be necessary, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

Imatges dels nostre mitjans a #IFPicassent, zona Pla de l'Aljub. Dispositiu amb 3 dotacions i 4 unitas comandament @BombersValencia, 6 #BRIFO Consorci, unitats @GVAbforestals, V-990 del Consorci i #AerisGV. pic.twitter.com/cbpUBm7NU3 — Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) March 25, 2023

