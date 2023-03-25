Sitting with crossed legs could put your anatomy at cross purposes

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2023 • 11:18

LEG CROSSING: Not always a good idea Photo credit: Pixabay/Pexels

ARE you sitting comfortably?

If you are, your legs are probably crossed at the knee or ankle but whichever you prefer, it’s bad for you.

Professor Adam Taylor, who is director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre at Lancaster University, warned that leg-crossing could misalign the hips and trigger long-term changes in the spine and shoulders.

The head can also move out of place owing to changes in the bones of the neck, caused by over-compensating to keep the body’s centre of gravity above the pelvis.

Over time, sitting with crossed legs can also cause a muscle imbalance between the right and left sides of the body, Professor Taylor said.

It can also obstruct blood vessels in the lower limbs, slowing down blood flow and eventually lead to blood clots.

