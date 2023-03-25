Trump ramps up heat with ‘death and destruction’ claim if he is charged.

By John Ensor • 25 March 2023 • 10:49

Fighting talk. Evan El-Amin/shutterstock

Donald Trump last night launched a fresh attack on the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation, explicitly warning of violence on his Truth Social site, writes NBC News.

Earlier Trump had charged his supporters, “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Since then he has continued to attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling for his “removal” and has claimed that the investigation is politically motivated.

This latest post on Friday March 24 is Trump’s most explicit reference to violence yet, similar to his comments which led to the January 6 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

In his post, the former president said, “What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Trump wrote. “Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA!”

Trump’s comments come hot on the heels of a death threat sent to Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA leading the investigation. The letter addressed to Bragg said: “Alvin: I am going to kill you!” Also included in the letter was a mysterious white powder, later confirmed as “non-hazardous”.

Several Republican lawmakers declined to comment on Trump’s “death and destruction” post. When shown a copy, Rep. Jim Jordan, a major Trump ally, said he couldn’t read well without his glasses.

On Thursday March 23, Trump rejected calls for calm, posting, “OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!”.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., criticized Trump’s comments as “reckless, reprehensible and irresponsible.

“It’s dangerous, and if he keeps it up, he’s going to get someone killed,” Jeffries said. “We’ve already seen the consequences of incitement from the former president. He is principally responsible for inciting the violent insurrection that happened on January 6th, but clearly he has not learned his lesson.”

