UN recorded 39 cases of the massacre of prisoners of war by both sides during Ukraine conflict

By Chris King • 25 March 2023 • 2:36

Logo of the United Nations. Credit: kckate16/Shutterstock.com

39 cases of the massacre of prisoners of war have been recorded by the UN from both sides during the conflict in Ukraine.

During the conflict in Ukraine, the monitoring mission of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded a total of 39 cases of massacres of prisoners of war by both sides, as reported by kommersant.ru.

They included 25 cases of massacres of Russian prisoners of war, allegedly committed by Ukrainian servicemen, and 14 cases of massacres of prisoners of war from Ukraine, committed shortly after the capture of the Russian Armed Forces, according to a report published this Friday, March 24.

“Since February 24, 2022, OHCHR has recorded, based on interviews and data from open sources, seven incidents in which allegedly members of the armed forces of Ukraine killed about 25 prisoners of war and incapacitated persons”, said one part of the report.

The document noted that the Ukrainian authorities had launched pre-trial investigations into 22 out of 25 cases of massacres of prisoners of war. OHCHR noted that the investigations had not yet led to the filing of charges against any of the alleged perpetrators.

According to the OHCHR report, in the territory controlled by the Russian Armed Forces, 14 cases of massacres of Ukrainian prisoners of war and 6 deaths of wounded prisoners of war from Ukraine were documented due to lack of medical care.

In addition, 86 per cent of 142 Ukrainian prisoners of war interviewed by OHCHR reported torture and ill-treatment in Russian captivity, the report stated.

At the same time, Matilda Bogner, the head of the UN monitoring mission, claimed that during the conflict, the organisation recorded 15 cases of massacres of Ukrainian prisoners of war. “The Wagner Group – military and security contractors – perpetrated 11 of these executions”, added Bogner, as reported by apnews.com.

___________________________________________________________

