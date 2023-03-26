Los Molinos del Rio set for ‘XXI Photography Prize of University of Murcia’ exhibition

Los Molinos del Río Segura is located at c/ Molinos 1, 30002-Murcia.

For more information head to the website: or call (+34) 968 358 600 extension 1610.

The Molinos del Río Segura (Segura River Watermills) were rehabilitated by an agreement signed in December 1985 by the Murcia City Council, the Architecture and Housing Department of the Spanish Ministry of Public Works and Urbanism and the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia.

The building, inaugurated in 1989, has been included among the top ten best buildings of the 80s in Spain.

The current uses of the Molinos del Río are the permanent exhibition of the mill’s facilities and the continuous programme of temporal exhibitions, many of them self-produced, all of them sharing the aim to study and divulge historical, ethnographic and archaeological aspects of our culture.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.