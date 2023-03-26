Adria Mobil’s Brand Movie wins Gold Award

Adria Mobil’s brand movie has been awarded the ‘First Star – Golden Award’ for outstanding brand communication in the ‘Caravanning’ category at the renowned international ‘Golden City Gate Awards’.

These were evaluated according to the criteria of concept, creativity, emotional impact, target group appeal, image design and overall design, among others.

The ‘Golden City Gate’ is an important international competition in the field of tourism marketing and took place this year for the 23rd time.

The festive award ceremony was held during the International Tourism Exchange (ITB) in Berlin.

The ITB is a B2B trade fair that has been taking place since 1966 and is the world’s largest trade congress for the travel industry.

As a company based in Slovenia, Adria Mobil was also delighted to see the Slovenian Tourist Board (STB), Slovenia, win four gold and one silver award in various categories and Ljubljana Tourism, Slovenia, take home two gold awards.

Congratulations!

