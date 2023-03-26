Almeria capital calls for the commuter train to the Poniente area

Almeria capital is ready to demand the implementation of a commuter rail service between the city and the Poniente Almeriense. The news comes after the City Council approved the motion presented by Ciudadanos, which obtained the unanimous support of the Corporation.As Rafael Burgos, spokesman for the Consistory of the capital, recalled, this initiative comes from the Mesa del Ferrocarril.

The initiative aims, he said, to “begin to take the appropriate administrative steps” for the Andalusian Government to incorporate the necessary land reserves for its management and the implementation of the General Railway System of the Mediterranean Coast.

He added that it would then be possible to have railway/train routes in the interior of the region, by means of an implementation study to be carried out by the Regional Ministry of Public Works, in order to make this suburban train service “a reality as soon as possible”.

