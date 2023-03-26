By Anna Ellis • 26 March 2023 • 14:49
Amusement fair moved to Antonio Sorio Park due to Torrevieja port works. Image: Torrevieja City Council / Department for Tourism
Torrevieja City Council itself will bear all the costs of conditioning the land and the installation of light for the operation of fairground attractions.
The park has a surface area of approximately two hundred thousand square metres and the area has been set up for the Friday market.
The park has also recently become the venue for major international concerts such as Shakira and REM.
The park is located in the southern part of the city, within the Sports City of Torrevieja where there are approximately 8,000 parking spaces.
Access to the park is via the CV-905 or via the N-332 from Murcia or Alicante.
The site is very well communicated with the city centre and with the accesses to the city via the Avda. de las Cortes Valencianas or the Avda. Rosa Mazón Valero.
