Benalmadena to hold its sixteenth plant fair from April 7 to 9

The fair is set to run from April 7 until April 9.

The Councillor for the Environment, Joaquin Villazon, confirmed the Plants Fair will be held in La Paloma Park and “This year it will once again coincide with Easter, and will feature some 60 exhibitors from all over Spain.”

“The fair which has free entry offers the public very beautiful and spectacular specimens, which are rare to see at other fairs,” the councillor added.

Carmen Tellez, from the FCC company (the fair’s sponsors) and in charge of the maintenance contract for La Paloma Park, recalled that the event began as a cactus and succulent fair, “and has ended up evolving to include all kinds of collectable plants”.

“The fair is also an unbeatable opportunity to visit La Paloma Park, which is currently at a time of great beauty with the arrival of spring,” she added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.