By Imran Khan • 26 March 2023 • 14:00

BREAKING: British woman horrifically MURDERED by partner in Orihuela as Spain´s police investigates case

Police in Valencia are investigating a case after a British woman was murdered by her partner in Orihuela Costa

A 64-year-old British woman has died in Spain after she was attacked by her partner in the Valencian region of Orihuela Costa, according to Informacion.es.

As per official reports, the Guardia Civil received a call early in the morning on Sunday, March 26, from a neighbour about the incident.

Police said that after they reached the house, they found the British woman dead.

“At 3.50 am, a neighbour called the Guardia Civil, who went to the home of the British couple, in Orihuela Costa”, said an official statement.

It added, “It was there that they found the lifeless body of the woman with signs of having been stabbed”.

“At that moment, they located a 69-year-old man trying to flee the house”, it continued.

The statement then said that “The patrol that went to the scene arrested the man, who is hospitalised for what appears to be a stab wound to the abdomen”.

Meanwhile, investigations in the case reveal that the victim’s husband had been registered in the database of gender violence surveillance system, VioGen, since 2019.

However, Pilar Bernabé, the government’s delegate in Valencia, said, “His registration was inactive from 2020 because the victim had not filed any complaint since then”.

She added, “Therefore, no judicial measures were implemented.”

This murder happened just a few days after another woman was found dead in Spain at a farm located in Mora la Nova.

Police arrested one man for the murder of the 25-year-old, and he was later charged.

