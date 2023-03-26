By Chris King • 26 March 2023 • 22:31

MASSIVE English Premier League manager sacking

The iconic ‘Deal Or No Deal’ is set to return on after a seven-year break, hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

After seven years, the iconic ‘Deal Or No Deal’ gameshow is set to make a triumphant return to British television screens. The new reboot will be hosted this time around on ITV, by Stephen Mulhern, according to dailystar.co.uk.

Its return was confirmed in a statement by ITV, revealing that there will be new-look prize boxes. The format remains unchanged, as contestants attempt to beat the ‘banker’ and hopefully win a huge cash prize. Noel Edmonds fronted the original show on Channel 4, from 2005 to 2016.

Mulhern has already cemented himself as a top host on ‘Catchphrase’ and more recently, ‘In For A Penny’. Speaking about his new role, he said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series”.

“I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes! It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started”, he enthused.

“Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family”, confirmed Katie Rawcliffe, the Head of Entertainment commissioning for ITV. “Stephen’s infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series”, she added.

The legendary gameshow regularly attracted huge viewing figures during its 11-year run. Its simple format had contestants and those at home holding their breath as each of the red boxes was unsealed to reveal its contents. Just one box out of 22 contained the jackpot of £250,000, while the remaining 21 held varying amounts of money.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.