By Chris King • 26 March 2023 • 21:47

Image of Poole Harbour in Dorset, England. Credit: Google maps -Abboman

A large spillage of reservoir fluid into Poole Harbour resulted in a major incident being declared in the English town of Dorset.

A major incident was declared in the English town of Dorset this afternoon, Sunday, March 27, after around 200 gallons of reservoir fluid somehow leaked into Poole Harbour. As a result, a ‘large amount of oil’ is said to be floating in the water of the second largest natural harbour in the world, as reported by the Bournemouth Echo.

The incident in the picturesque location occurred just before 2pm. According to Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC), the spillage was caused by a pipeline operated by Perenco, under Owers Bay.

An oil spill plan was subsequently implemented by PHC, which has received support from numerous organisations in the region, including the Environment Agency. Companies specialising in oil spill responses are said to have offered assistance as well.

The offending pipeline was instantly shut off once the leak was discovered and the situation is reportedly being assessed by commissioners.

“Whilst the extent of the damage is still unknown, there is no doubt that a huge spill like this will have a devastating impact on the local population and environment in Dorset”, said Alice Harrison, Fossil Fuels Campaign Leader at Global Witness in a statement.

“Despite all the safety promises fossil fuel companies make they simply cannot guarantee against these kinds of incidents. Sooner or later, this is the unavoidable reality of the oil industry”, she continued.

“It’s baffling that there are still MPs in the UK Parliament who complain about wind and solar farms spoiling the British landscape when the alternative is toxic oil polluting our waters and killing our wildlife”.

“The sight of our waters turning black shouldn’t be possible in 2023 and the responsibility lies squarely at the door of those who are blocking a green energy transition that both people and the planet desperately need”, she added.

Swimmers have been advised to refrain from entering the affected waters around the harbour. Anybody who does happen to come into contact with the polluted water is advised to immediately wash with soap and water.

