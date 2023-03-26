By Imran Khan • 26 March 2023 • 9:50

UPDATE: Two teenagers charged for MURDER after 16-year-old stabbed in Northampton

UPDATE March 26 (9.50 am) – Detectives investigating the stabbing and death of a teenage boy killed in Kingsthorpe in Northampton have charged two boys for his murder

Two teenagers have been charged for the murder of 16-year-old Rohan Shand who was killed after being attacked in Northampton on Wednesday, March 22.

An official statement released by the Northants police said, “Detectives investigating the death of a teenage boy in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, have charged two teenage boys with his murder”.

The suspects were charged after the incident happened near the Cock Hotel on Harborough Road at about 3.35 pm.

Police said, “The boys, aged 16 and 14 and both from Northampton, cannot be named for legal reasons. They will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court”.

Meanwhile, two other suspects, a 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, who were also arrested in connection with his murder have been released with no further action.

UPDATE March 23 (9.40 pm) – Officials in UK said the 16-year-old killed during a stabbing in Northampton has been identified as Rohan Shand

The teenager killed during a stabbing incident in Northampton has been officially named by the police as Rohan Shand, according to Northants Police.

Official reports stated that he was affectionately called by friends and family as Fred.

A statement by the police said that “16-year-old Rohan Shand of Northampton, sadly died following the incident in Harborough Road, close to the junction with The Cock Hotel at about 3.35 pm yesterday”.

They added, “A forensic post-mortem examination carried out by a Home Office pathologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary today (Thursday, March 23), has indicated that Fred died from a single stab wound to the chest”.

Officials also stated that “Our specially trained officers are supporting Fred’s family who are naturally devastated about what has happened and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”.

Meanwhile, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, the senior investigating officer said that “Our thoughts continue to be with Fred’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with his death”, said Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes.

“This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident and understandably has had a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community and we know people are very shocked and upset by what has happened.”

“Our officers remain in the Kingsthorpe area and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to them as they will be happy to help. We would also again appeal to anyone who may have information and who has yet come forward to please do so.”

“If you have private CCTV footage or a dashboard camera, we would like to hear from you. Your footage may provide valuable information which could help us piece together what happened around the time of Fred’s attack.”

UPDATE March 23 (12.28 am) – Officials in Northampton said four people including two teenagers were arrested on Wednesday, March 22 for stabbing a teenager to death

Four males have been arrested by officials in Northampton after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Kingsthorpe area.

According to the BBC, police said that they had been called at 15.35 GMT to the area, after reports that “a boy had been knifed”.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene and the boy died shortly after.

A cordon has been imposed on Harborough Road, between the junction next to the Cock Hotel and Waitrose.

Police said that the cordon is expected to remain in place overnight into Thursday, March 24, as investigations continue.

“Although arrests had been made the force is still appealing for witnesses”, said Detective Inspector Simon Barnes.

He added, that “this was an isolated incident”

Northamptonshire police have also said that there will be an increased presence of police in the area.

ORIGINAL March 22 (7.29 pm) – Police in Northampton have set up a major cordon following a suspected stabbing i n the Kingthorpe area

A major police operation is underway in Northampton after a suspected stabbing has been reported in the area.

According to ITV, the suburb has been brought to a standstill, after a cordon has been set up, as emergency vehicles and an air ambulance have also been reported on the scene.

Reports suggest the incident took place near the Cock Inn on Harborough Road of the Kingsthorpe area.

As per eyewitness accounts, a group of teenagers were spotted fighting on the road, before someone pulled out a knife.

In a tweet, the Northamptonshire Police have asked people to avoid the area.

The police also stated, “We’re currently at the scene of an incident in Harborough Road, Northampton.

“The road is closed between the Cock Hotel junction and the Kingsthorpe Waitrose.

“Members of the public are asked to find an alternative route until further notice.”

Meanwhile, delays are being reported on the road near the scene of the incident as traffic has built up in the area.

