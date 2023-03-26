By Imran Khan • 26 March 2023 • 14:56

BREAKING: Shooter murders man before killing himself in Hamburg, Germany Image: Pradeep-Thomas-Thundiyil Shutterstock.com

Police in Germany are now investigating a case after a man murdered another person by shooting him before killing himself in Hamburg

Investigations have been started by the police in Germany after two men were killed due to gunshots in Hamburg.

According to a statement by the prosecutor’s office in Hamburg, cited by DW, “one of the dead was believed to be the alleged shooter”.

The statement added that “It is believed that the shooter fired several shots at the other man, before turning the gun on himself”.

Local reports stated that police were called before midnight on Saturday, March 25 to the scene of the incident in the Langenhorn district.

Officials said that the police discovered two dead men between two apartment buildings on a pathway.

Both were found dead due to gunshots “instantly”, the police said.

They also added, that “The gunman was aged 50 and his victim 42”, and that the men “knew each other before the deadly incident”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.