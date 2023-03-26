By Imran Khan • 26 March 2023 • 9:17

Spain´s PM Pedro Sánchez says forest fire in Castellon and Teruel ‘a very serious warning of climate change’ Image @BombersDipcas Twitter.com

Pedro Sánchez announced priority is being given to climate change mitigation policies while calling the fire in Castellon and Teruel a major warning

Spain´s prime minister Pedro Sánchez has announced that the huge forest fire that is burning out of control in Castellon and Teruel is “a very serious warning of climate change”.

Sánchez made this statement while referring to the fire which has already devastated 4,000 hectares and has resulted in around 1,500 residents being evacuated from their homes.

“The government has followed everything very closely from the beginning”, said Sánchez, while making a statement at a press conference during the Ibero-American summit in Santo Domingo.

He said that the wildfire which started in the regions of Castellon and Teruel in March, much earlier than usual, is a “very serious warning of the threat posed by climate change to a country like Spain”, as per Levente-EMW.

Sánchez added, “For this reason, priority is being given to climate change mitigation policies and resources are being approved to prevent and anticipate, by reinforcing the national civil protection system”.

