Clean sweep for Cambridge over Oxford in this year’s Men’s and Women’s Gemini Boat Races 2023

By Chris King • 26 March 2023 • 20:04
Image of Oxford versus cambridge Men's Boat Race 2023
Credit: Twitter@bhask286
Cambridge were victorious this afternoon, Sunday, March 26, in both the Men’s and Women’s Gemini Boat Race 2023 against Oxford on the Thames at Putney in London, as announced on the Twitter Boat Race profile.
In this 168th edition of the Men’s event, Tassilo von Mueller won the coin toss and chose the Surrey station for Oxford. That left Jasper Parish with the Middlesex station.
COIN TOSS: For the 168th Men's Boat Race, Cambridge 7 man Ollie Parish called heads but the coin landed on tails
Tassilo von Mueller chose the Surrey station for Oxford
🚣 – Cambridge on Middlesex🚣 – Oxford on Surrey pic.twitter.com/cxuncNvKu4
— The Boat Race (@theboatrace) March 26, 2023
Cambridge cox Jasper Parish took a gamble – that ultimately paid off – in steering his team closer to the river bank to search for easier passage through the waters of the Thames in Fulham. This led to his rowers gaining a lead of around half a boat’s length. The Goldie boat subsequently crossed the line to take victory over Isis by 1.3 lengths, for the fourth time in five years.
One hour earlier, in the 77th edition of the Women’s Boat Race, Oxford took the Middlesex station, with Cambridge starting from the Surrey station. Cambridge were also victorious, with Blondie beating Osiris by 4.5 lengths in a time of 20m 29s.
Following the coin toss for the 77th women’s boat race we have the following:
🚣♀️ Oxford on Middlesex🚣♀️ Cambridge on Surrey
100 minutes to go! https://t.co/U3ZO968JR4 pic.twitter.com/CDM6Uqvhm0
— The Boat Race (@theboatrace) March 26, 2023
Cambridge have a commanding lead over Oxford and are starting to dominate in the latter stages. pic.twitter.com/OviLD6Pj90
— The Boat Race (@theboatrace) March 26, 2023
WOMEN’S RESERVE RACE RESULT:
A win for Blondie, beating Osiris by 3 lengths.
— The Boat Race (@theboatrace) March 26, 2023
The @Gemini Boat Race Women's Champions 2023 – Cambridge University Boat Club.
Winning Margin 4.5LWinning Time 20m 29s pic.twitter.com/F1L37ZiGKd
— The Boat Race (@theboatrace) March 26, 2023
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
