UPDATE: Two more towns prepare to evacuate as strong winds spread forest fire in Castellon and Teruel Close
Trending:

Clean sweep for Cambridge over Oxford in this year’s Men’s and Women’s Gemini Boat Races 2023

By Chris King • 26 March 2023 • 20:04

Image of Oxford versus cambridge Men's Boat Race 2023 Credit: Twitter@bhask286

Cambridge Men’s and Women’s teams both rowed to victory over Oxford on the Thames.

 

Cambridge were victorious this afternoon, Sunday, March 26, in both the Men’s and Women’s Gemini Boat Race 2023 against Oxford on the Thames at Putney in London, as announced on the Twitter Boat Race profile.

In this 168th edition of the Men’s event, Tassilo von Mueller won the coin toss and chose the Surrey station for Oxford. That left Jasper Parish with the Middlesex station.

Cambridge cox Jasper Parish took a gamble – that ultimately paid off – in steering his team closer to the river bank to search for easier passage through the waters of the Thames in Fulham. This led to his rowers gaining a lead of around half a boat’s length. The Goldie boat subsequently crossed the line to take victory over Isis by 1.3 lengths, for the fourth time in five years.

One hour earlier, in the 77th edition of the Women’s Boat Race, Oxford took the Middlesex station, with Cambridge starting from the Surrey station. Cambridge were also victorious, with Blondie beating Osiris by 4.5 lengths in a time of 20m 29s.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

Continue Reading