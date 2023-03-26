Council tax rebates in a bid to keep hotel doors open all year round

It was unanimously approved that the application of a 10 per cent rebate on the IBI tax would be given to seven hotel establishments in the city that “break the seasonality and keep their doors open throughout the year”.

The Councillor for Economy, Carlos Sanchez, confirmed: “This agreement is in line with the municipal commitment to promoting economic activity and job creation.”

“We recognise that this activity, as part of the tourism sector, is of great importance to the local economy, which it is intended to continue to promote with measures such as this.”

Keeping tourism strong is a priority for the municipality and air traffic figures are positive.

Recent airport figures show there has been a 48.3 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared with January 2022, reaching 74.8 per cent of pre-pandemic figures in January 2019.

Officials have attributed the great data to the continued emphasis on domestic and international travel and local tourism strategy.

