UPDATE: Guardia Civil takes four statements in connection with forest fire in Castellon and Teruel Close
Trending:

Council tax rebates in a bid to keep hotel doors open all year round

By Anna Ellis • 26 March 2023 • 15:50

Council tax rebates in a bid to keep hotel doors open all year round. Image: dlnicolas / Shutterstock.com

Almeria has extended the council tax (IBI) rebate for hotels in a bid to help them keep their doors open all year round.

It was unanimously approved that the application of a 10 per cent rebate on the IBI tax would be given to seven hotel establishments in the city that “break the seasonality and keep their doors open throughout the year”.

The Councillor for Economy, Carlos Sanchez, confirmed: “This agreement is in line with the municipal commitment to promoting economic activity and job creation.”

“We recognise that this activity, as part of the tourism sector, is of great importance to the local economy, which it is intended to continue to promote with measures such as this.”

Keeping tourism strong is a priority for the municipality and air traffic figures are positive.

Recent airport figures show there has been a 48.3 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared with January 2022, reaching 74.8 per cent of pre-pandemic figures in January 2019.

Officials have attributed the great data to the continued emphasis on domestic and international travel and local tourism strategy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

Continue Reading