Driver loses his life after overturning his vehicle on A-1301 near the Almeria town of Velez-Rubio

By Chris King • 26 March 2023 • 1:11

Image of the Puente de los Siete Ojos in Almeria. Credit: Google maps - felipe moreno

After overturning his vehicle on the A-1301 near the Almeria town of Velez-Rubio, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a 43-year-old man died this Saturday, March 25, after his vehicle overturned nera the Almeria town of Velez-Rubio. As reported by the emergency coordinating centre, the accident occurred on the A-1301 road near the Puente de los Siete Ojos.

112 received the first of several distress calls from members of the public at around 7:30pm alerting the operators to an accident involving a vehicle leaving the road and subsequently rolling over. They indicated that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and in need of urgent medical assistance.

Immediately, 112 deployed an ambulance with medics from the 061 Health Emergency Centre. Patrols from the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Department and the Local Police were also dispatched, along with a crew from the Levante Almeriense Fire Department, and a Civil Protection unit.

On arrival at the scene, the operatives could only confirm the death of the vehicle’s driver, who was the sole occupant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

