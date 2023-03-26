Easter weather: Almeria is the province with the lowest probability of rainfall

Easter Week is approaching and many are already looking at the weather forecast over the festive period.

Some, because they don’t want the rain to spoil the processions. Others want to go to the beaches to sunbathe or eat on a terrace.

There will also be those who want rain which is necessary during the current drought.

Easter Week 2023 runs from 2 to 9 April (from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday), although there are important events from Friday of Dolores (31 March). Therefore, it is still too early to have reliable predictions of the weather during those days.

However, meteorologists work with many variants, for example, statistics.

Indications are that rain was present in almost 3 out of 4 years in practically the whole of Spain but in Almería, there is a curious circumstance.

Almeria is the province that has seen the least rain between 2 and 9 April in the 30 years analysed.

Only in 15 of the years did it rain at all on those days, which means the probability of rainfall is 50 per cent in the province.

