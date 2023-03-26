Elche joins Active Mobility Manifesto for a healthier and more sustainable municipality

The Councillor for Mobility, Esther Diez, has presented a document which aims to promote walking and cycling to generate cities with optimal air quality, fewer pollutants, more habitable and resilient.

The councillor confirmed: “From the City Council we believe that sustainable mobility is the most powerful tool we have to fight against the climate emergency, especially in a city where more than 80 per cent of polluting emissions come from private traffic.”

“Active mobility allows a healthier ageing of the population, by facilitating a more active lifestyle, with greater interaction and social encounters.”

Diez, who expects the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan to be approved at the next plenary session in April 2023 hopes to ensure the development strategy of all these green policies that aim to reduce these polluting policies by 50 per cent by the year 2030.

