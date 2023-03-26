By Imran Khan • 26 March 2023 • 11:49

WILDFIRE WARNING: 277 municipalities in Cataluña at ‘very high risk of fire’ as government in Spain imposes restrictions Image CoreRock Shutterstock.com

Over 2,400 activities that could pose a risk of forest fire have been suspended across Cataluña

Warnings have been issued across 277 municipalities in Cataluña for a risk of fire.

The Departament d’Acció Climàtica, Alimentació i Agenda Rural in Cataluña has said that the possibility of wildfires is very high on Sunday, March 26, as the high temperature in the afternoon and the entry of western winds will produce a sudden drop in the relative humidity.

According to CCMA.CAT, on Saturday, March 26, 18 counties had been kept at a ‘high or very high level of risk’, especially in the center and south of Cataluña.

But on Sunday this has been extended to 31 counties, from midnight.

Officials said, “Almost all of Cataluña is affected on Sunday by level 2 of the Alfa plan, established by the Agents Rurals for extreme vigilance and prevention, due to the risk of forest fire”.

Protecció Civil has said that in total, 2,400 activities planned for this Sunday have been canceled because they could cause fires.

This means that all activities that could pose a risk to 277 municipalities in 25 counties have been suspended.

The Agents Rurals have stated that “it is absolutely forbidden to make fire and appeals to be especially careful in activities in the natural environment”.

___________________________________________________________

