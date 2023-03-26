By Anna Ellis • 26 March 2023 • 14:31
From April 1, Aspe implements new tool for booking sports facilities and activities online. Image: alphaspirit.it / Shutterstock.com
It will soon be possible to book paddle and tennis courts, events and classes among other facilities, through the Town Hall website deportes@aspe.es or on the website: aspe.deporsite.net
In addition to the ease of booking sports activities 48 hours in advance, it is a fast and secure website where you will be asked for a user if you already have the registration form or proceed to register.
For more information, email instalacionesdeportivas@aspe.es or deportes@aspe.es or call (+34) 965 49 40 92.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
