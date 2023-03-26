From April 1, Aspe implements new tool for booking sports facilities and activities online

It will soon be possible to book paddle and tennis courts, events and classes among other facilities, through the Town Hall website deportes@aspe.es or on the website: aspe.deporsite.net

In addition to the ease of booking sports activities 48 hours in advance, it is a fast and secure website where you will be asked for a user if you already have the registration form or proceed to register.

For more information, email instalacionesdeportivas@aspe.es or deportes@aspe.es or call (+34) 965 49 40 92.

