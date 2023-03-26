UPDATE: Guardia Civil takes four statements in connection with forest fire in Castellon and Teruel Close
From April 1, Aspe implements new tool for booking sports facilities and activities online

By Anna Ellis • 26 March 2023 • 14:31

From April 1, Aspe implements new tool for booking sports facilities and activities online. Image: alphaspirit.it / Shutterstock.com

Aspe now has greater accessibility to its sports facilities where those interested can carry out online transactions related to municipal sports facilities.

It will soon be possible to book paddle and tennis courts, events and classes among other facilities, through the Town Hall website deportes@aspe.es or on the website: aspe.deporsite.net

In addition to the ease of booking sports activities 48 hours in advance, it is a fast and secure website where you will be asked for a user if you already have the registration form or proceed to register.

For more information, email instalacionesdeportivas@aspe.es or deportes@aspe.es or call (+34) 965 49 40 92.

