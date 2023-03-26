Fuengirola achieves the ‘S for Sustainability’ certificate for all of its beaches

It comes in addition to the Blue Flags, the Q for Tourism Quality as well as the Universal Accessibility certificates for the whole of the town’s coastline.

The municipality has become one of the 20 towns in the country to achieve this new environmental seal.

The Mayoress of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, confirmed: “We have been receiving national and international recognition for many years, which guarantees that we have the best beaches in Spain.”

“Now, in addition, we can say that these spaces are 100 per cent sustainable thanks to this new certificate from such a prestigious body as the ICTE.”

“We are one of the first 20 cities in Spain to achieve this and it is a source of pride for all the people of Fuengirola.”

The mayoress added: “My thanks go to the beach professionals such as beach bars, hamaqueros, owners of leisure plots, the users themselves and of course, all the municipal workers who work every day of the year to ensure that everything is in perfect condition.”

