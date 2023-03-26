Fuengirola projected as the world capital of multiculturalism

From April 27 to May 1 the city will host this well-established event, which will be attended by 32 nations, in the stands of the Fairgrounds, and which is now in its 27th edition.

The Councillor for Tourism, Rodrigo Romero, confirmed: “Fuengirola has acquired over the years a very important international character, thanks to the multiculturalism of its residents and the many municipal initiatives that we have been promoting to give it that projection abroad.”

“Fuengirola is home to citizens of more than 130 nationalities and we are going to enjoy a fantastic few days being able to get to know the traditions and culture of 32 countries around the world.

Romero confirmed the following countries will be represented: Germany, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, USA, Finland, Great Britain, Greece, Hawaii, India, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Morocco, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Romania, South Africa, Turkey, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The opening hours will be from 1:00.PM until 4:00.PM.

