Hit it out of the park with ONWIN, Bet365, and Betway this Cricket Season

By EWN • 26 March 2023 • 10:30

We all know cricket is a gentleman’s sport. Created by English army men back in the years, the sport has exploded in popularity over the past many years, especially in the South Asian region. Millions of fans tune in to their televisions or smartphones to watch their favourite teams and players compete against each other.

The sun never sets on cricket grounds globally. The cricket season is always in full swing as different teams play their share of cricket according to a calendar designed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As the Year 2023 is all set to witness some of the biggest cricket events, sports betting platforms like ONWIN, Bet365, and Betway are gearing up to offer their customers a chance to hit it out of the park with their cricket betting options.

Let’s have a look at the biggest cricket events to take place this year and how cricket lovers can make money while enjoying their favourite sport on sports betting sites.

Biggest Cricket Events to be Held in 2023

This year is set to be a big one for cricket fans all over the world. The International Cricket Council’s marquee event, i.e., the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, will be staged in India in October and November later this year. The tournament will feature ten teams, including India, Australia, England, Pakistan, and South Africa, competing for the coveted trophy.

That’s not the only big attraction for cricket lovers this year. The iconic Indian Premier League 2023 is just a month away, whereas the action-packed English cricket summer, which also includes the biggest rivalry in sport (The Ashes), is also just two months away from now.

The Indian Premier League will be played in April and May, whereas the Ashes will be staged in Australia from November 2023 to January 2024.

All these cricket tournaments give cricket enthusiasts many chances to make quick bucks by placing their bets on ONWIN, Bet365, and Betway. Let’s see why ONWIN, Bet365, and Betway are the best online sports betting platforms for cricket lovers.

ONWIN: Industry Leading Odds

ONWIN, an online sports betting platform, is nothing less than heaven for cricket bettors. It comes with a multitude of cricket betting options, including match betting, series betting, and outright betting. The best part is that ONWIN covers all major cricket events, including the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, BigBash, the ICC events, and The Ashes series.

Apart from offering betting options, ONWIN also offers its users live streaming of some of the cricket matches, which allows them to watch and bet on their favourite cricket teams and players in real-time.

ONWIN’s mobile application gives it the advantage of helping its users in placing their bets on the go. You can download the ONWIN mobile app on both Android and iOS devices. Moreover, users can also access its desktop website, which is studded with an amazingly user-friendly interface. Moreover, the desktop version is equipped with all the features of the mobile application, thereby allowing users to place bets, make deposits, and withdraw funds even if they are on the move.

ONWIN’s sports betting platform is well-supported by its professional customer support team, which is available 24/7 via phone, live chat, and email.

Bet365: OG Betting Site

Bet365 is one of the most established and largest online sports betting platforms in the world. It comes with all kinds of cricket betting options, such as match betting, series betting, and outright betting.

Like any top betting platform, Bet365 also offers its users live streaming of some of the biggest cricket games, which allows them to watch and work on their bets according to the match situation.

When you combine live streaming with its unique in-play betting option, you get one of the most impressive betting platforms. Bet365’s in-play betting option lets users place bets on live events. Since this option isn’t available on many other platforms, Bet365 gets a competitive edge over its peers.

Apart from its unique features, Bet365 also has a mobile app that is available on both iOS and Android devices, whereas its desktop version also offers all betting options for users.

Moreover, Bet365 allows its users to carry out transactions with credit and debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and bank transfers.

Betway: Losing Traction to ONWIN

Just like Bet365, Betway is also quite a popular online sports betting platform among cricket enthusiasts. Apart from its wide range of betting options, Betway covers all major cricketing events, including ICC-sponsored events, T20 leagues, and bilateral series, such as The Ashes.

Betway offers its users to place their bets while watching it on its live streaming option. It allows users to place their bets according to the situation of the match in real-time.

Its loyalty program sets it apart from its competitors as it offers users rewards in points for every bet they place. They can redeem these points for free bets and many other rewards.

Betway’s mobile application is second to none when it comes to design and utility. It is available for both iOS and Android users, whereas cricket fans can also place their bets on its desktop version, which offers all the features available on the app.

As a cricket bettor on Betway, you can make payments using credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and bank transfers.

Key Takeaways

The cricket season is getting hotter with each passing day. If you haven’t started preparing for the summer heat, start today because the Ashes series is going to be super big this year, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on the festivities of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Start preparing for the big events by placing your bets on the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 on ONWIN, Bet365, and Betway, and give yourself a tap on the back to make quick bucks.

For more information on OnWin, please visit the following links:

Website: https://www.onwin.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/on_win

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_OnWin_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido