Elland Road, the ground of English Premier League club Leeds United has reopened following a ‘security threat’ that saw the stadium closed.

Sunday, March 26 at 6:15pm

Leeds United announced today that their Elland Road stadium is once again open. A statement posted on the club’s Twitter profile read: “West Yorkshire Police have advised Leeds United that Elland Road can reopen, effective immediately. We apologise for any inconvenience and we thank the public for their support”.

A 20-year-old man was reportedly arrested in connection with a ‘security threat’ that was made, believed to have been through a social media post.

West Yorkshire Police have advised Leeds United that Elland Road can reopen, effective immediately. We apologise for any inconvenience and we thank the public for their support. pic.twitter.com/CnWMbBKx2B — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 26, 2023

Friday, March 24 at 7:33pm

As announced by the club earlier today, Friday, March 24, Elland Road stadium, the home of English Premier League side Leeds United is currently closed. The action is believed to be the result of a reported ‘security threat’ made on social media.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Premier League club wrote: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes”.

Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 24, 2023

“Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9.49pm last night”, a spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police told Sky News.

