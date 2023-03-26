By Imran Khan • 26 March 2023 • 13:02

Major bomb manufacturing laboratory busted in Barcelona as police seize 468 kg of explosive materials Image: Bela Art Shutterstock.com

Police arrest one suspect in Barcelona after they made one of the largest seizures of explosive materials ever made in Spain

A major investigation by police in Spain has resulted in the bust of a massive bomb manufacturing laboratory in Spain.

According to TeleMadrid, the operation was carried out by the Guardia Civil in Barcelona and the officers made one of the largest seizures of explosive materials ever made in Spain.

Officers seized 468 kgs of explosives precursors, as one suspect was also arrested at the manufacturing workshop.

The Guardia Civil reported in a statement that “the detainee, a 41-year-old man, lived in an isolated farmhouse in the municipality of Montmajor, in the Bages region of Barcelona, where he set up a clandestine laboratory”.

The police also stated that “explosives precursors are chemical substances that are mixed with each other or with other products and are used to make homemade and illicit bombs”.

These characteristics mean that “their trade, acquisition, possession and use are strictly controlled, to stop them being used for illicit, violent or terrorist purposes”.

Officials also said that they also found laboratory equipment such as flasks and test tubes of different capacities, electric heating mantles, magnetic stirrers, vacuum pumps, flow controllers, stills for distilling and increasing the concentration of chemical compounds, thermometers, and precision scales, as well as a gas mask to protect against dangerous chemical vapors.

The materials found were used to make gunpowder or triacetone triperoxide, also known as ‘Satan’s mother’, which is commonly used by Islamist terrorists and is very dangerous and highly destructive.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.