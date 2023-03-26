Mijas promotes the complete remodelling of the motorway connection

The Councillor for Infrastructures and Works, Jose Carlos Martin, has reported that the drafting of this project has already been completed and will go out to tender for a total of €3.5 million with a completion period of six months.

The project includes a complete remodelling of the road as well as the construction of two roundabouts and new pavements to improve both road and pedestrian traffic.

The councillor confirmed: “This route is one of the busiest as it handles practically all the traffic in the area. We are going to widen the number of traffic lanes in order to improve road traffic and, of course, we will renovate and implement the rest of the services.”

“It should be noted that the project includes a complete renovation of the drainage system, which will include a separate network for rainwater and sewage, as well as a new supply network, street lighting, telephony and telecommunications,” he added.

