More than 500 athletes to take part in the Spanish ITF Taekwondo Championship

The Councillor for Sports, Ramon Alcaide, confirmed: “This Spanish ITF Taekwon-do Promotion Championship will be attended by more than 1,500 people.”

“This means more than 3,000 overnight stays and an economic impact of more than €200,000.

The councillor also stressed that “the importance of this type of event is a perfect example of the town’s aspiration to break the seasonal nature of sport”.

The Palacio San Miguel will be the venue for this sporting event, which is expected to attract more than 1,500 people, including athletes, referees and organisers, as well as parents and relatives of the competitors.

The Spanish ITF Taekwon-do Promotion Championship is scheduled to take place in eight competition areas with their respective scoreboards and electronic system, as well as being broadcast via streaming.

