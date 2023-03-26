Prestigious National Geographic Chooses Alicante’s Santa Barbara castle for its Legend Route

UPDATE: Guardia Civil takes four statements in connection with forest fire in Castellon and Teruel Close
By Anna Ellis • 26 March 2023 • 15:14

Prestigious National Geographic Chooses Alicante’s castle Santa Barbara for its Legend Route. Image: Alicante City Council / Tourism

The article entitled: Spain in ten Medieval Castles of Legend, proposes a journey through time.

The publication points out that Spain’s castles “have become one of the best ways to get to know that distant Middle Ages and to relive the vicissitudes of those who protected themselves behind their walls”.

The magazine places Santa Barbara Castle in second place on a list which also includes Belalcazar Castle (Cordoba), Loharre (Huesca), Trujillo (Caceres), Calahorra (Granada), Peníscola (Castellon), Bellver Castle (Mallorca), Tossa de Mar (Girona), Olite (Navarra) and Belmonte (Cuenca).

All of them are of first-rate heritage importance and in a perfect state of conservation.

The article points out that Santa Barbara “breathes the air of the sea, perched on a promontory at an altitude of 166 metres from where the entire bay of Alicante can be seen, a place whose strategic value can be sensed just by looking around”.

It also refers to the museum and the guided and dramatised visits.

Santa Barbara Castle is the most visited monument in the Valencian Community and this year it has broken all records with nearly 700,000 visitors in its first year of tourist promotion.

Many events take place at the Castle including themed weekends, exhibitions, concerts, activities for children and tastings of local products.

It is worth remembering that the city’s emblem also received the “Travellers Choice” award from Trip Advisor, being among the places most recommended by travellers.

