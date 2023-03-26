One dead and four injured after traffic accident in the Malaga municipality of Casabermeja

By Chris King • 26 March 2023 • 18:31

Image of 061 ambulance. Credit: Mikel Dabbah / Shutterstock.com.

A traffic accident in the Malaga municipality of Casabermeja left one person dead and four others injured.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a 20-year-old man lost his life in a road traffic accident this morning, Sunday, March 26, in the Malaga town of Casabermeja. Another four people were injured in the same incident.

The incident reportedly occurred just before 8am, at Km5 of the A-356, heading in the direction of the municipality of Colmenar. Witnesses alerted the 112 switchboards to the accident, informing the operators that a vehicle had left the road.

They indicated that there were several people injured and that one of them had been thrown out of the car onto an embankment.

112 immediately deployed an ambulance with medics from the 061 Health Emergency Centre to the location, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Department.

Sources from the Guardia Civil verified to 112 that in addition to the deceased, four other people had been injured. This included the driver of the wrecked car who made her own way to a local health centre.

The rest of those affected were two women aged 20 and 21 and a man aged 22. They were transferred to the Carlos Haya Hospital in Malaga. According to the same sources, only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.