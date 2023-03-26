Raise the Woof with these Doggy Cryptos! Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Dogetti

By EWN • 26 March 2023 • 12:15

Man’s best friend sure has inspired a lot of meme coins. Just take a peek at CoinMarketCap’s top meme tokens. Doggy coins take up a majority of the top spots! Since Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus created Dogecoin in 2013, several cryptos featuring our favourite pooches have popped up. And it’s not hard to figure out why – if there’s anything the internet loves more than anything, it’s dogs and memes. The cryptocurrency industry combined these two social media pastimes to create a delicious Bark-B-Q. Today, we’ll look at three doggo coins with big promises.

Shiba Inu’s Pawsh Offerings

What do Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have in common? They both feature the beloved Shiba Inu ‘Doge’, they’re both meme coins, and they both have the backing of quirky Tesla/SpaceX/Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Shiba Inu was even called ‘the Dogecoin killer’ at one point. Created in 2020 by an anonymous individual named Ryoshi, SHIB was meant to be a direct competitor to Dogecoin. The team later dropped the ‘Dogecoin killer’ language after it expanded on to other projects.

Shiba Inu’s rise was meteoric – it deleted six zeroes in 10 months in 2021, and the coin reached an all-time high of $0.00008616 on October 28, 2021. Shiba Inu has proved it’s not a one-trick pooch either – its ecosystem includes the decentralised exchange ShibaSwap, the Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium, the NFT collection of Shiboshis, SHIB: The Metaverse, and the free-to-play collectable card mobile game Shiba Eternity.

Floki Inu’s Woofles

Yet another doggy meme coin associated with Dogefather Elon is Floki Inu. The coin was named after Musk’s Shiba Inu pup Floki and was launched in August 2021. FLOKI stands on the three pillars of Community, Utility, and Charity. It has a community of over 440,000 Floki Vikings, a 3D NFT metaverse, a crypto-education platform called the University of Floki, and a decentralised suite of finance products called FlokiFi.

Floki Inu also has its own Skyrim-inspired play-to-earn NFT metaverse called Valhalla. Players will be able to earn tokens battling and trading with creatures called Vera.

Dogetti’s Pug Life

The family that stays together slays together! Dogetti is the newest ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum network. This handsome hound is still in its presale stage but he’s on his way to becoming the top doge. At stage 2, Dogetti has raised over $620,000 and sold about $7.6 million tokens.

What is contributing to DETI’s success? For starters, it has a strong camaraderie with its community, known as the ‘family’. Much like Don Corleone, Dogetti’s mascot Don Eloni cares deeply for his family. DETI has a 2% reflection protocol (that means 2% of the transaction is returned to holders!) and 2% of every transaction is added to a charity wallet. Additionally, Dogetti allows its users to vote and comment on the project’s decisions. Don Eloni is running a cool promotion at the moment. New family members will get 50% extra free DETI tokens with a purchase when they use the code DON50.

