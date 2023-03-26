Residents urged to stay indoors after tornado sets a tiger free from its enclosure in Pine Mountain, Georgia

By Chris King • 26 March 2023 • 19:20

Image of tiger in its enclosure at Wild Animal Safari in Georgia. Credit: Google maps - M R (Pebbles)

After the recent tornado ripped through Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the damage set a tiger free.

Residents were urged to stay indoors after two tigers were set free as a result of the damage caused to Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, Georgia, by the recent tornado. A break in their enclosure allowed the felines to wander free. According to the park, they were quickly located, tranquilised, and transferred to a secure enclosure.

The massive twister that affected parts of the southeastern states of Mississippi and Alabama over the weekend also hit the ‘drive-through zoo’. It is located in Troup County and contains 65 different species of exotic wildlife.

Police received a report on Saturday from the Pine Mountain Animal Safari in Troup County that a tiger from their park was unaccounted for after a tornado ripped through the facility. After recovering one of the creatures, they alerted the police to the fact that another one of its tigers was still missing.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office put an alert out on its Facebook page, posting: “We have received a report from the Pine Mountain Animal Safari that they are reporting a Tiger that is unaccounted for inside the park”.

Two hours later, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the second tiger had been captured.

A Facebook post on the Wild Animal Safari page today, Sunday, March 26, read: “THE TIGERS ARE SAFE! Like much of Southwest Georgia, Pine Mountain Safari sustained extensive tornado damage this morning. Fortunately, none of our animals and employees were hurt”.

It continued: “However, several animal enclosures were breached, and two tigers briefly escaped. Both have now been found, tranquilised, and safely returned to a secure enclosure”.

“We appreciate your concern and support during this difficult time. Pine Mountain Safari is committed to the safety of our employees, our animals, our customers, and our community. We will continue to update this page with other relevant storm-related information, as warranted”, the message concluded.