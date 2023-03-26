Right to repair: EU Commission introduces new consumer rights for repairs

Over the last decades, a replacement has often been prioritised over repair whenever products become defective and insufficient incentives have been given to consumers to repair their goods when the legal guarantee expires.

The proposal will make it easier and more cost-effective for consumers to repair as opposed to replace goods.

Additionally, more demand will translate into a boost to the repair sector while incentivising producers and sellers to develop more sustainable business models.

The proposal will ensure that more products are repaired within the legal guarantee and that consumers have easier and cheaper options to repair products that are technically repairable (such as vacuum cleaners, or soon, tablets and smartphones) when the legal guarantee has expired or when the good is not functional anymore as a result of wear and tear.

This proposal is part of the European Commission’s broader goal of becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

