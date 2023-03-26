By Imran Khan • 26 March 2023 • 12:26

WEATHER: Spain´s AEMET warns of ‘exceptionally unusual’ weather for next week Image: IgorZh Shutterstock.com

Spain state agency AEMET forecasts unusually warm weather for the next week as mercury expected to rise above normal

Spain´s State Meteorological Agency AEMET has warned that temperatures across the country are forecasted to rise above normal in the coming week.

According to a statement by AEMET spokesman Rubén del Campo, cited by Diario AS on Sunday, March 26, temperatures in Spain will be “typical of June”.

Campo said a rise in “temperatures in the west of the peninsula is forecast for Monday”.

He added, “This will continue in most of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday”.

“Therefore, those days we will witness very warm weather for the season, in general, with daytime temperatures between 5 degrees and 10 degrees Celsius above the normal average”, he concluded.

During the middle of next week, if the forecasts come true, the temperature could exceed 30 degrees Celsius in some parts of the east and south of the peninsula, as well as in the Canary Islands.

This is a “truly anomalous situation”, warn the AEMET experts on their social networks as they say the temperatures are “very inappropriate for the end of March”.

In a post on Twitter AEMET also said “they will be temperatures typical of June”.

A mediados de la próxima semana, si los pronósticos se cumplen, podríamos estar ante una situación realmente anómala en cuanto a las temperaturas, con más de 30 ºC en puntos del este y sur peninsular, así como en Canarias. pic.twitter.com/w8pw3HeJTn — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 25, 2023

The State Meteorological Agency stated that there could be a possibility that “the mild weather continues without rain”, as per Campo.

But the meteorologist stated that “other scenarios suggest a drop in temperatures and rainfall”.

This he said, “in principle”, would be limited to the northwest of the peninsula, “but we cannot rule out the possibility of them extending to other areas of the country”, Campo concluded.

___________________________________________________________

