As Decentralised Finance gains popularity, platforms like TMS Network (TMSN) are gaining more than 700%, Chainlink (LINK) and Avalanche (AVAX) Set to Soar

By EWN • 27 March 2023 • 9:45

Financial sovereignty for individuals and decentralised finance go hand in hand; you cannot have one without the other. The soaring popularity of decentralised finance can be attributed to people wanting inclusivity, control of their assets, and easy access to financial services. Defi platforms like Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX), and TMS Network (TMSN) – which is in the 2nd presale phase, are expected to have a solid 2023.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) is a platform that acts as an intermediary between blockchain platforms and non-blockchain enterprises. This has led to the growth of hybrid contracts, in which Chainlink (LINK) utilises a blockchain abstraction layer to enable communication between smart contracts and external data. The Chainlink (LINK) blockchain is hosted on the Ethereum platform, and it supports sharing of inputs & outputs securely and computations.

Chainlink (LINK) solves a unique problem, like facilitating blockchains to communicate with off-chain systems in a decentralised manner. This means that the oracle network will have many use cases in the future as hybrid contracts become the norm. New use cases of hybrid contracts will come into the fray, and the demand for Chainlink (LINK) tokens will continue to rise. LINK tokens pay node operators on the Chainlink (LINK) network who facilitate communication and perform calculations.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a blockchain platform alternative to Ethereum with faster transaction speeds and zero issues with scalability. Avalanche (AVAX) can support both autonomous blockchains and decentralised applications. The coin AVAX is used to pay transaction fees on the Avalanche (AVAX) network and to secure the blockchain. A unique thing about Avalanche (AVAX) is that users determine how quickly new coins are minted, and all fees are burned. The burning of fees means the Avalanche (AVAX) coin will be scarcer over time.

Avalanche (AVAX) might be a better bet in the long term than Ethereum because scalability is not a problem, and there are faster transaction speeds. The only problem is that Avalanche (AVAX) validators must stake at least 2,000 AVAX tokens. 2023 and beyond looks pretty good for the Avalanche (AVAX) network.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is the new kid on the block that has taken the crypto world by storm. The all-in-one trading platform enables trading crypto and non-crypto assets on one decentralized platform. TMS Network (TMSN) is Ethereum based, and there is no need for a trading or bank account on the platform. Connect your wallet, and you’re good to go.

TMS Network (TMSN) solves many of the issues traders have with platforms, including lack of price uniformity, high trading fees, lack of trading education & experience, wash trading, and price manipulation. On the platform, users can copy the strategies of successful traders and make a profit from their trades.

TMS Network (TMSN) is in the 2nd presale phase, having raised $2 million. This shows a lot of trust in the network by crypto insiders, and experts believe the price will only continue rising despite highs of $0.0038 in the past few days.

Conclusion

The future is decentralised finance, and platforms propagating the same have better long-term prospects than those that don’t. Decentalised platforms like TMS Network (TMSN), Chainlink (LINK), and Avalanche (AVAX) are expected to have significant price increases for the year and beyond.

